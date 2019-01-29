Super Bowl Odds 2019: Money Line, Over/Under, Latest Patriots vs. Rams Spread

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angles Rams were the best team in the NFL through the first half of the season, but they slipped quite a bit in the second half of the season from that perfect start.

Not only did they drop three of eight games, their once-explosive offense took a step backwards in back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 and 15. They followed up with one-sided wins over the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, but those were two of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

The Rams have been victorious in playoff games against the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, but there are questions as to how well that offense will perform in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots Sunday. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been adequate in the two postseason wins, but he has not been spectacular. Goff has completed 58.8 percent of his passes, and he has averaged 241.5 yards per game in the two wins. He has thrown just one TD pass in the two games, and he has also been intercepted once.

Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Right Arrow Icon

The other issue for the Rams is the health of All-Pro running back Todd Gurley. Throughout the first three quarters of the NFL season, Gurley was a legitimate MVP candidate. A late-season knee injury caused him to miss two games, and he has just 20 carries in the two games.

Gurley had a 115-yard performance against the Cowboys in the divisional playoffs, but he had just 10 rushing yards against the Saints. Backup running back C.J. Anderson has 39 postseason carries, and he was a late-season signee (December 18) who was out of a job prior to the final two weeks of the regular season.

Anderson is running hard and is difficult to bring down, but why should he have nearly twice as many carries as Gurley if the team's No. 1 running back is healthy.

The running back and head coach Sean McVay insist Gurley is healthy, but the facts speak for themselves.

"I’m good. If there was an issue on my knee, it would be on the injury report," Gurley told reporters last week, per Chelsea Howard of The Sporting News. "Come on now. I’m at practice. I’m playing."

Gurley and the Rams will face multiple questions about the running back's knee throughout Super Bowl week.

The Patriots are playing sharp offense in the postseason, as Tom Brady has been on top of his game and the New England running game has been powerful.

Brady has completed 71.1 percent of his passes and he is averaging 345.5 passing yards per game. Brady is throwing for an average of 104.0 yards per game more than Goff in the playoffs.

Additionally, the Patriots are getting a huge lift from their running game. Rookie running back Sony Michel has rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns, and fellow running back Rex Burkhead has three rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots remain 2.5-point favorites in the game, per OddsShark. The Patriots are also -150 favorites on the money line, while the Rams are +130 underdogs. Those wagering on the Patriots have to risk $150 to win $100, while Rams backers must wager $100 to $130.

The total is a notable 56.5 points, and while that number is high, both teams can make a run at the 30-point mark and perhaps exceed it.