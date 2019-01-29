Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: Odds, Predictions for Maroon 5 and Travis Scott

Amy Harris/Associated Press

Halftime of the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots at Super Bowl LIII will feature an interesting mashup on stage for a performance.

The headline act is Maroon 5, a globally known band led by one Adam Levine. But flanking him is a pair of Atlanta-based acts in the form of Big Boi and Travis Scott.

Fitting, as this year's Super Bowl takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Big Boi is a global legend himself thanks to his work as one half of Outkast and at this pace, Travis Scott is well on his way thanks to massive collabs with heavyweights like Drake.

As always, the performance comes with a way for the audience at the stadium and around the world to get involved in the form of prop bets. According to Kris Abbott of OddsShark, one of the first and most notable is simple—Levine's attire. The question is simple, too: hat or not when the show begins?

Yes (+200)

No (-300)

Not a bad way to start if Levine waltzes to the stage with a hat on his head (bet $100 to win $200). Simple borderline 50-50 calls like this—similar to a prop on who wins the opening coin toss—provide a way for everyone to get involved.

Ditto for a line pertaining to the color of Levin's top, where recent history has apparently shown he likes to wear black:

Black (-150)

Any other color (+110)

As for the performance itself, the over/under for how many songs get played is set at 7.5, with the over checking in at -130 and -110 for the under. Recent performances have varied, with Justin Timberlake going for 11 a year ago, but the four years before him only hitting on eight or fewer songs.

The contents of the performance are where the braver bettors can throw their name in the ring with hopes of big gains. The following songs have made the cut so far:

Makes Me Wonder (+EVEN)

One More Night (+550)

Moves Like Jagger (+600)

Animals (+700)

Sugar (+900)

Girls Like You (+900)

Don’t Wanna Know (+900)

Payphone (+1800)

Maps (+2200)

She Will Be Loved (+2200)

This Love (+2000)

Interestingly enough, Levine and one of the performers even have a crossover song together. He and Big Boi teamed up on "Mic Jack," which has its own set of props with yes (-400) and no (+250) as options.

In a development sure to help even casual fans have a good time with the performance and game itself, there is even a possible Spongebob element to the show.

No joke: a promotional video Maroon 5 shot included a brief clip of Spongebob at the 32-second mark, spurring theories the band could play Sweet Victory:

The locale itself has even gotten in on the fun:

So have oddsmakers, with a Spongebob tribute assigned yes (-220) and no (+155) odds because, why not?

For bettors trying to make predictions on these fronts, it seems obvious Maroon 5 will embrace the meme with Spongebob. It would also be a shocker to see some of the performers ignore the only song they have together. And given the number of performers and the potential for guest appearances, it seems obvious the over is a safe move.

While some of these seem like safer prop rolls of the dice, the simple fact participants will have something at stake during the performances makes it all the more engrossing—which is the idea all along.

Odds via OddsShark