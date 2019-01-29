Predicting Top Matches at WWE WrestleMania 35 After Royal Rumble

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 was by no means the perfect pay-per-view, but on the whole, it was an entertaining event that successfully set the stage for multiple marquee matches at WrestleMania 35.

This year's installment of the Show of Shows was already shaping up to be must-see based off what has been rumored in recent months. Coming out of Sunday's Royal Rumble, however, fans now have a better idea of what to expect on the grandest stage of them all.

Of course, WrestleMania isn't until April 6, so anything is bound to happen between now and then. Plus, there are another two pay-per-views before the epic extravaganza including Elimination Chamber and Fastlane, so the road to WrestleMania could be shaken up considerably over the next two months.

In the meantime, all fans can do is fantasy book and speculate what matchups might be in store for WrestleMania. That said, WWE has begun to plant the seeds for several potential bouts at the event, and in fact, two matches have since been confirmed for the card as of Monday's Raw.

As for the rest of the lineup, it's anyone's guess as what else will be added in the weeks and months ahead. Based off what we've seen so far, however, the following matches seem to be the most likely.