Predicting Top Matches at WWE WrestleMania 35 After Royal Rumble

Predicting Top Matches at WWE WrestleMania 35 After Royal RumbleJanuary 29, 2019
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 was by no means the perfect pay-per-view, but on the whole, it was an entertaining event that successfully set the stage for multiple marquee matches at WrestleMania 35.
This year's installment of the Show of Shows was already shaping up to be must-see based off what has been rumored in recent months. Coming out of Sunday's Royal Rumble, however, fans now have a better idea of what to expect on the grandest stage of them all.
Of course, WrestleMania isn't until April 6, so anything is bound to happen between now and then. Plus, there are another two pay-per-views before the epic extravaganza including Elimination Chamber and Fastlane, so the road to WrestleMania could be shaken up considerably over the next two months.
In the meantime, all fans can do is fantasy book and speculate what matchups might be in store for WrestleMania. That said, WWE has begun to plant the seeds for several potential bouts at the event, and in fact, two matches have since been confirmed for the card as of Monday's Raw.
As for the rest of the lineup, it's anyone's guess as what else will be added in the weeks and months ahead. Based off what we've seen so far, however, the following matches seem to be the most likely.
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch
Originally, fans were frustrated with Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch being called off at Survivor Series 2018 due to an injury suffered by Lynch days ahead of the event. Then again, in retrospect, Lynch getting hurt turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
Lynch was already massively over with the audience as a rebellious babyface, but her stock skyrocketed following her injury and caused fans to rally behind her even more. She and Rousey continued to trade Twitter blows in the weeks that followed Survivor Series, sending the message that their feud was far from over and that their score would be settled eventually.
With Rousey remaining undefeated through her many title defenses and Lynch adamant about exacting revenge for Rousey costing her the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC, the two clashing on a major pay-per-view was only inevitable.
Lynch entered this year's women's Royal Rumble as a replacement for Lana and went on to win the whole thing. The very next night on Raw, she confronted Rousey and made it known that she had her sights set on becoming Raw Women's champion at WrestleMania 35.
If the reaction to their exceptional verbal exchange was any indication, Rousey and Lynch are poised to not only steal the show but main event it as well.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
By virtue of his victory in Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match, Seth Rollins earned the opportunity to vie for either the WWE Championship or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.
The idea of him jumping over to SmackDown Live and challenging WWE champ Daniel Bryan was an intriguing one. After all, it has been many years since they last waged war, and a matchup between them would have been nothing of spectacular.
Then again, he also has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar from years ago, not to mention how he has taken several shots at Lesnar for being being an absentee champion in recent months. That was why it came as no surprise when it announced after Monday's Raw that he had chosen to contend for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.
Although Rollins never officially declared he would be gunning for Lesnar's prized possession, it was heavily implied following Lesnar's vicious assault on Rollins at the end of Raw. Clearly, The Architect is being made out to look like the underdog and will have the WWE Universe in his corner come April 6.
Whether this will main event 'Mania over the aforementioned Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch matchup remains to be seen. Either way, it's bound to be a barn-burner, especially if it results in Rollins finally becoming champion and slaying The Beast Incarnate.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
It's well documented that the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel last November was an absolute abomination, but if nothing else, the botched tournament did lead to The Miz and Shane McMahon coming together and forming an unlikely yet entertaining alliance.
After weeks of Miz trying to convince Shane to team with him, they finally put their differences aside on Christmas night and announced their intentions to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. At the Royal Rumble, they successfully knocked off The Bar to clinch the twin titles.
Miz and Shane are unquestionably a breath of fresh air in the SmackDown tag team scene, but it isn't likely to last long. Rather, they are destined to do battle one-on-one at WrestleMania 35 and lose the belts shortly before then (possibly at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane).
Now the question is who will be the one to turn on the other. Shane going heel for the first time in many years would be a a welcome change for his character, but Miz has a history of betraying his tag team partners and that trend is bound to continue with Shane O'Mac.
Shane's obligatory WrestleMania matches since 2016 have seen him face The Undertaker, AJ Styles and the duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but Miz might prove to be his most exciting opponent to date based off the chemistry they've shown lately.
Miz has come up on the losing end of every 'Mania match he's had since WrestleMania 29, but that streak should be broken this year with Miz scoring a victory win over the prodigal son of the McMahon family.
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
There is still plenty of time before WrestleMania 35 for Charlotte Flair to be added to the Raw Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, but WWE should be smart enough to know that feud is better off without her.
If Charlotte doesn't find her way into that storyline, then it becomes a question of where she'll wind up on the card (and no, the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal is not a viable option). She deserves to have a high-profile match of her own at the event, and a rematch against Asuka from last year would make the most sense.
Asuka has been a bit of an afterthought lately on SmackDown Live and has largely been overshadowed by Charlotte and Lynch. However, Asuka's clean victory over Lynch at the Royal Rumble should result in her becoming a bigger focal point on the blue brand going forward and rekindling her rivalry with the Flair family scion in time for WrestleMania.
At WrestleMania 34, Flair shocked the world when she forced Asuka to tap out and shattered her two-and-a-half-year undefeated streak. The Empress of Tomorrow proceeded to fall down the card and didn't recover until capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC in December.
It should be noted that Charlotte hasn't won by pinfall or submission on pay-per-view since SummerSlam, so a redemption story with her chasing Asuka heading into WrestleMania could be great. Plus, Asuka has yet to beat Charlotte decisively one-on-one, so if makes perfect sense from a storyline standpoint for this bout to be booked for the Show of Shows.
Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
The bad blood between Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre can be traced back as far as their short-lived alliance in the fall of 2018. Along with Dolph Ziggler, it was their mission to dismantle The Shield, and when they failed, the cracks started to show within their own faction.
Strowman eventually returned to his roots as a babyface and teased tension with McIntyre before Crown Jewel. The feud was abruptly dropped shortly thereafter, though McIntyre playing a part in Strowman getting injured (in storyline) has led to their rivalry being reignited now that The Monster Among Men is cleared to compete again.
In their first-ever singles match on Monday's Raw, Strowman came close to beating McIntyre before Baron Corbin interfered and aided McIntyre in his assault on Strowman. With Strowman outnumbered by the two heels, it's possible he finds a partner and faces off with them at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Although Strowman still has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar from before the Royal Rumble, McIntyre would be a far better opponent for him on the grandest stage of them all. It's clear they work well together and a WrestleMania matchup between them could be what helps get Strowman back on track.
More importantly, this would get McIntyre in a prominent spot on the 'Mania card and prevent him from being relegated to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena
John Cena has been quite the anomaly over the past year in WWE. Aside from a one-off appearance at Greatest Royal Rumble last April, he disappeared from WWE TV all together following his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 and has competed only occasionally since then.
He was pulled out of both the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel and Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match, so there's no telling what his status will be for WrestleMania 35. That said, he is a big enough name that WWE will likely be determined to have him appear at the event in some capacity.
Common criticisms of Cena from fans have included him having a knack for "burying" younger talent and hogging the spotlight. Contrary to popular belief, however, he has taken a backseat at WrestleMania in recent years and hasn't been involved in a major match at the Show of Shows since his rematch with The Rock in 2013.
That should change at WrestleMania 35, and judging by the lay of the land on SmackDown Live these days, him challenging Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship may not be too far-fetched.
It has been two years since Cena tied Ric Flair's record of 16 world championships, but his title reign was so short that it was hardly memorable. Him chasing No. 17 is a story that writes itself, and there's no one better for him to chase than the hottest male star on SmackDown at the moment.
Bryan actually emerged victorious in their last one-on-one outing at SummerSlam 2013, so that combined with Cena's infrequent WWE schedule make this match less predictable than most would assume.
In addition to how there isn't anyone near the caliber of Cena on the SmackDown side who would be as logical of an opponent for Bryan on such a stage, it would without a doubt be WrestleMania worthy and help fill out an already loaded lineup.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.