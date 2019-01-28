Chris Jericho Rips Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt Teases Return, More in WWE Roundup

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Chris Jericho Trolls Brock Lesnar on Twitter

Brock Lesnar may have successfully defended the Universal Championship against Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view Sunday, but Chris Jericho wasn't impressed with what he saw from The Beast Incarnate.

In a since deleted tweet, Jericho criticized Lesnar's physique (h/t Wrestling Inc's Robert Gunier): "Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let's be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut... the dream is over dude. I don't play by the script... @wwe @AEWrestling."

Jericho has always been great at blurring the lines between reality and a wrestling storyline. Perhaps he was merely planting the seed for an All Elite Wrestling invasion of Raw down the road.

Just to be safe, though, Jericho might want to steer clear of Lesnar for the time being.

Bray Wyatt Hints at Return to WWE Programming

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled in a televised match since losing to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel on the Aug. 13 edition of Raw. The former world champion posted a pair of cryptic tweets Monday morning that seemingly alluded to his return.

He first responded to a picture of The Wyatt Family, including Daniel Bryan, that Xavier Woods had shared:

Wyatt then wrote "near time" when a fan referenced his absence from the Royal Rumble:

A Wyatt Family reunion will be difficult. Wyatt competes on Raw, while Bryan, Harper and Rowan are all on SmackDown Live.

In general, timing isn't ideal for Wyatt's comeback, either. The Royal Rumble match would've been a perfect way to bring him back into the fold. Instead, he'll potentially be fighting for attention on what promises to be a crowded WrestleMania 35 card.

Waiting until after WrestleMania might be the best approach when it comes to getting Wyatt in the ring.

UFC Star Visits WWE Performance Center

The UFC-to-WWE pipeline already existed before Ronda Rousey joined the company. Her success may have opened the door further for UFC stars to make the jump to professional wrestling.

Cris Cyborg might be the next marquee name to exchange the Octagon for the squared circle. In an Instagram story Monday, the former UFC women's featherweight champion shared two photos from WWE's Performance Center.

ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani also posted a shot of Cyborg standing outside the building:

Amanda Nunes knocked out Cyborg in 51 seconds at UFC 232 in December, handing the 33-year-old the second loss of her professional career.