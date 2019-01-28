Howard Schultz on Sonics' 'Tragic' Move: 'I Will Forever Be Deeply Sorry'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Starbucks' Executive Chairman, Howard Schultz delivers a speech during the openning ceremony of the 'Seeds & Chips, the Global Food Innovation Summit' in Milan on May 7, 2018. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by MIGUEL MEDINA has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [May 7, 2018] instead of [April 7, 2018]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should rea
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Former Seattle SuperSonics owner Howard Schultz apologized to fans of the organization in his new autobiography, From the Ground UP: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.

"Losing the Sonics has been tragic for generations of fans, especially kids who are growing up without the benefit of an NBA team in their city," Schultz wrote, via Jim Brunner of the Seattle Times. "It's a public wound I cannot heal. For that I will forever be deeply sorry."

The former Starbucks CEO purchased the NBA team in 2001 and sold it in 2006 to Clay Bennett, who then moved the franchise to Oklahoma City.

Schultz attempted to convince the local government to help fund renovations to Seattle's KeyArena or build a new arena and then made the sale to out-of-town businessmen when he didn't get the money.

"Almost everyone blamed me, and after some initial denial, I realized they were right to do so. I had squandered the very public trust that I had bought into," he wrote in his autobiography.

He also called his decision to sell "one of the biggest regrets of my professional life."

Though Seattle fans likely aren't going to forgive him anytime soon, at least until a new team comes to the city, Schultz is trying to win back supporters. He announced Sunday he is considering a run for president of the United States:

Gaining approval in his own city would be a good place to start this endeavor.

Related

    Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Packages and Landing Spots for AD 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Packages and Landing Spots for AD 🔮

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers' AD Offer Needs to Start with Lonzo, Kuz and More

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers' AD Offer Needs to Start with Lonzo, Kuz and More

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Gentry: AD 'Made It Clear' He Wants to Play Out Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gentry: AD 'Made It Clear' He Wants to Play Out Season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report