Howard Schultz on Sonics' 'Tragic' Move: 'I Will Forever Be Deeply Sorry'

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Former Seattle SuperSonics owner Howard Schultz apologized to fans of the organization in his new autobiography, From the Ground UP: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.



"Losing the Sonics has been tragic for generations of fans, especially kids who are growing up without the benefit of an NBA team in their city," Schultz wrote, via Jim Brunner of the Seattle Times. "It's a public wound I cannot heal. For that I will forever be deeply sorry."

The former Starbucks CEO purchased the NBA team in 2001 and sold it in 2006 to Clay Bennett, who then moved the franchise to Oklahoma City.

Schultz attempted to convince the local government to help fund renovations to Seattle's KeyArena or build a new arena and then made the sale to out-of-town businessmen when he didn't get the money.

"Almost everyone blamed me, and after some initial denial, I realized they were right to do so. I had squandered the very public trust that I had bought into," he wrote in his autobiography.

He also called his decision to sell "one of the biggest regrets of my professional life."

Though Seattle fans likely aren't going to forgive him anytime soon, at least until a new team comes to the city, Schultz is trying to win back supporters. He announced Sunday he is considering a run for president of the United States:

Gaining approval in his own city would be a good place to start this endeavor.