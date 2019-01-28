Tom Brady Says Super Bowl Losses Leave 'Some Mental Scar Tissue' for Life

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Tom Brady, de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, se sienta en sobre el campo después de terminar el Super Bowl 52 contra los Eagles de Filadelfia el domingo 4 de febrero en Minneapolis. (AP Foto/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl five times, he is apparently still haunted by his three career losses in the title game.

The New England Patriots quarterback discussed his past defeats Monday on Mut & Callahan.

"All these losses are tough. Every one that you have you remember forever," Brady said, via Ryan Hannable  of WEEI.com. "... If you win it, you'll have something to celebrate the rest of your life. If you don't, it will be some mental scar tissue that you'll have to deal with the rest of your life."

         

