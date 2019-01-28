The Most Brutal Booking Results from WWE Royal Rumble 2019

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With two hugely popular winners and some entertaining title matches elsewhere, on the face of it, WWE Royal Rumble 2019 seemed like a big success.

However, there were a few booking mistakes the company made which left a sour taste in the mouth.

With a five-hour main show to fill, it was perhaps inevitable the two Rumble matches were going to last a long time. But did they completely deliver across the board?

Here's a look at the most brutal booking results from Royal Rumble 2019.