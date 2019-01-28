The Most Brutal Booking Results from WWE Royal Rumble 2019

The Most Brutal Booking Results from WWE Royal Rumble 2019January 28, 2019
With two hugely popular winners and some entertaining title matches elsewhere, on the face of it, WWE Royal Rumble 2019 seemed like a big success.
However, there were a few booking mistakes the company made which left a sour taste in the mouth.
With a five-hour main show to fill, it was perhaps inevitable the two Rumble matches were going to last a long time. But did they completely deliver across the board?
Here's a look at the most brutal booking results from Royal Rumble 2019.
Not Enough Surprises and Too Much Time for the Women's Rumble
Running at over 70 minutes in length, there weren't nearly anywhere enough surprises, twists or shocks to justify the women's Royal Rumble last that long.
Sure, there were great cameos from the likes of NXT stars such as Kairi Sane, but without any explosive returns or blasts from the past, fans were waiting around for Becky Lynch to somehow claim her place in the match.
Thankfully, that took place in the latter stages of the bout, but by then, the match had dragged on for way too long.
It's easy for WWE to rectify those mistakes for next year's bout, and thankfully, the finish involving Lynch certainly made for a happy ending.
But the women's Rumble could have been so much better.
Rusev Losing to Shinsuke Nakamura
It's difficult to know where Rusev goes from here.
Many of the results at this year's Royal Rumble show were fairly obvious to predict before the event took place. It felt like Rusev successfully retaining the United States Championship was one of them.
However, in losing to Nakamura and relinquishing the title, it's difficult to imagine how big a role Rusev can play with WrestleMania approaching.
Sure, he could win the title back at an upcoming show prior to Mania: but that would be arguably the only way to get him back on track.
WWE has passed around its midcard titles too often of late. A Rusev run with the belt would have no doubt been great for him and the championship, but instead, both are set for uncertain futures.
Drew McIntyre Not Making the Final Four
Drew McIntyre seems set for a big 2019, and if anyone did seem capable of stopping Seth Rollins from winning the Royal Rumble this year, it felt like McIntyre.
However, not only did he fall short in terms of winning the match, but he failed to make the final four altogether, which felt like a blow for Drew's momentum.
McIntyre was eliminated 22nd, by his former tag partner Dolph Ziggler, which certainly felt like a booking error on reflection.
If Drew is going to be positioned as one of the company's top guys moving forward, a place in the final four would have been a great way to keep building his momentum.
It's certainly not a fatal booking decision for McIntyre, but one that could have easily been avoided.
Nia Jax Taking R-Truth's Place in the Men's Rumble
If it was always going to be the plan for R-Truth to not take the final spot in the match, surely someone other than Nia Jax would have been a better choice?
Sure, it's cool to see WWE take yet another step toward inter-gender wrestling, and Nia did pick up some pretty decent heat before being eliminated, but this still felt fairly underwhelming.
Where it leads to for Nia is anyone's guess. It's hard to imagine it being addressed and built upon beyond the first edition of Raw post-Royal Rumble.
In all, with the guys like Bray Wyatt who didn't appear, and the lack of real surprises across the majority of the men's Rumble match, WWE missed the opportunity to switch things up with a bang.