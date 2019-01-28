Anthony Davis Odds: Lakers, Celtics Favored to Land Star After Trade Request

Jim Mone/Associated Press

To the surprise of exactly no one, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are favored to land Anthony Davis.

Bovada released odds for Davis' team on opening night of the 2019-20 season Monday amid his trade request, with the Lakers coming in as -125 favorites to be the All-NBA big man's next team. The Celtics have the next-best odds at +150.

Los Angeles Lakers -125

Boston Celtics +150

New Orleans Pelicans +600

New York Knicks +850

Philadelphia 76ers +850

Davis' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that his client wants a trade and would not consider an extension in New Orleans.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions, and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

