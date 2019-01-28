NFL Rumors: Jets Not Interested in Kareem Hunt, Won't Pursue RB in Offseason

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly will not pursue running back Kareem Hunt in free agency this offseason once he's taken off the Commissioner’s Exempt List "for myriad reasons," according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Per that report, "General manager Mike Maccagnan has repeatedly told others that certain player transgressions are simply unacceptable. Domestic violence—and violence against women in general—rises to that level."

