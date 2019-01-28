Sadio Mane Happy at Liverpool, Says Real Madrid Rumours Didn't Interest Him

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said he was never distracted by speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid and that he always wanted to sign a new contract at Anfield.

The Senegal international signed a new long-term deal with the Reds in November. France Football journalist Arnaud Tulipier (h/t Get French Football News) reported in the summer an agreement was in place to take Mane to Madrid, although the transfer was scuppered after Zinedine Zidane left Los Blancos.

However, when asked about the links by World Soccer (h/t Sky Sports), Mane said he never paid them much attention and wanted to follow the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in extending his terms:

"Speculation is part of football. You just learn to live with it and not to take it too seriously.

"All I can say is that my only concern is Liverpool. Mo, Bobby... it seemed like everyone was signing contracts and they were saying: 'Hey Sadio, when are you going to sign?' I said to each of them: 'Don't worry bro, I will sign'. And what did I do? I signed... so they are pleased now!

"I'm very happy here and I think people are happy with me too. We want to write our names alongside the many great ones in the story of this club. Hopefully it's the beginning of something special."

The fact that the links to Real Madrid came as no surprise is indicative of just how much progress Mane has made since arriving at Liverpool.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he's developed from an inconsistent and erratic winger into an incisive and intelligent presence. Mane is regularly the man to drive this Liverpool team forward, and often he's in dangerous positions to finish off chances.

For the Reds, he's taken his goalscoring up a notch:

He's also part of a front three that helped Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League final last season and has the potential to take the currently first-place Reds to the Premier League title come the end of 2018-19.

Mane's blistering speed and dribbling skill are complemented so well by the inventiveness of Firmino and the genius of Salah. As illustrious and successful as Real Madrid are, it's easy to see why the Senegalese wanted to stay where he is.

As a collective, the trio work hard for the team too, as FCB Media's Cristian Nyari relayed:

Encouragingly for Liverpool, all three of their star forwards are tied down to long-term deals. In the past, the Reds have lost the likes of Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Xabi Alonso to clubs with the ability to spend big, but they now appear to be in a position to resist offers for vital performers.

Given that Mane is working under the vibrant Klopp, scoring goals and challenging for major honours, it's tough to see why he would want to play anywhere else for the foreseeable future.