Drew Brees Posts Emotional IG to Saints Fans: I Refuse to Let This Hold Us Down

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees wrote an emotional Instagram post Monday morning, addressing the team's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

It read in part:

"I've spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game. Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short. So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that.

Brees continued:

"There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge.

"So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.