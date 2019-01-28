Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke owns four wins in a row in the series with Notre Dame, including three by double digits, going 4-0 against the spread in the process.

The Blue Devils are heavily favored to make it five straight against the Fighting Irish when the teams meet Monday night in South Bend.

College basketball point spread: The Blue Devils opened as 13-point favorites; the total is at 150, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why Duke can cover the spread

Duke rides a three-game winning streak into Monday night after holding off Georgia Tech on Saturday 66-53.

The Blue Devils actually trailed the Yellow Jackets 29-27 at halftime and by eight points early in the second half but embarked upon a 37-11 run to take control on their way to victory.

Duke only shot 41 percent from the field but held Georgia Tech to 41 percent field-goal shooting, earned a 38-34 edge on the boards and won the turnover battle 18-12.

The Blue Devils also welcomed back point guard Tre Jones, who missed the previous two games with a sore shoulder.

Duke has now held 12 of its last 13 opponents under 50 percent shooting from the floor and outrebounded 12 of its last 14 foes.

The Blue Devils are also 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS in true road games this season, and 5-4 ATS when favored by 15 points or less.

Why Notre Dame can cover the spread

Notre Dame is a tough client to shill for at the moment, with four straight losses including an 82-55 decision against No. 3 Virginia on Saturday.

The Irish fell down to the Cavaliers 12-0 out of the gate, trailed by 20 late in the first half and never got closer than 12 points after that in a performance better left on the cutting room floor.

Last Tuesday, Notre Dame lost to Georgia Tech 63-61. Just before that, the Irish lost to North Carolina State 77-73; and just before that, they lost at North Carolina 75-69.

In fact, five of Notre Dame's nine losses this season have come by six points or less.

The Irish have also held eight of their last 10 opponents under 50 percent shooting.

Notre Dame actually started 10-3 this season, with a win over Purdue and close losses to Oklahoma and UCLA.

Duke vs. Notre Dame college basketball betting pick

Duke shoots the ball better than Notre Dame, plays better defense and does a better job on the boards. Also, while the Blue Devils just got a key player back from injury, the Irish are playing short-handed.

Finally, playing on the road means the spread is a bit friendlier toward Duke. The smart money here at sports betting sites gives the points.

OddsShark computer pick: 82.3-63.9, Blue Devils

College basketball betting trends

Duke is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games.

The total has gone under in 13 of Duke's last 18 games.

Notre Dame is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games.

College basketball betting trends