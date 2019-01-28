Neymar Reportedly Out at Least 2 Months with Foot Injury

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will reportedly be out of action for at least two months with a fractured metatarsal.

That's according to French outlet L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News):

PSG play Manchester United in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League on February 12 and March 6.

L'Equipe (h/t GFFN) added that a decision over whether Neymar will undergo surgery—which would rule him out for the remainder of the campaign—will be made on Monday. It's said there is a 90 per cent chance that the operation takes place.

Neymar suffered the injury on Wednesday in the Parisians' 2-0 win over Strasbourg in the Coupe de France, which forced him off the pitch after little more than an hour.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has since expressed doubt over the Brazilian's ability to return to fitness for the upcoming clashes with United:

Last season, the forward's campaign was brought to a premature end by a fractured metatarsal suffered in February.

He missed the second leg of PSG's Champions League tie with Real Madrid as a result and saw his side lose 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, having already been beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG's domestic efforts aren't likely to suffer too much without him, given they're 13 points clear in Ligue 1 with two games in hand.

However, losing him for the Champions League will be a significant blow to their ambitions, as he was brought in with the intention of ending PSG's historic failure in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani can still provide the team with a great deal of firepower—they've scored 39 goals already between them this season—but Neymar's absence will be a huge psychological hurdle for them to overcome.