Manchester United Not Satisfied Despite 8-Win Streak, Says David De Gea

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

David De Gea has said Manchester United's current eight-game winning streak has lifted the confidence at the club but that the Red Devils will not be satisfied with their season unless they get back in the Premier League's top four.

When Jose Mourinho was sacked last month, United were 11 points off the top four.

After six consecutive league wins under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester giants are now just three points back from the UEFA Champions League spots:

They can tie on points with fourth-placed Chelsea if they beat Burnley on Tuesday as the Blues do not play Bournemouth until Wednesday.

De Gea has said qualifying for the Champions League is the least United should be aiming for this season as they should be competing for the title, per Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

"It's clearly a great run of results, but we are still outside of the Champions League places and we're very far from winning the Premier League. We're happy with the wins, but we aren't satisfied with the overall situation.

"This is a club that should be fighting for the title, but we are gaining in confidence, and we are going to try to achieve as much as possible from the rest of the season; winning games, hopefully getting into the Champions League places and doing well in the competition.

"It's impossible to win the Premier League. It was what we wanted before we began the season, this is a club that needs to win trophies. We want to get back into the Champions League places, which will be a difficult objective, but we have managed to reduce the points deficit quite a bit. We will fight until the end and if we stay in the form that we're in, we will win matches."

Solskjaer, 45, further enhanced his chances of getting the United job full-time Friday as he masterminded a 3-1 win at Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The difference between how United are performing now compared to how they played under Mourinho is stark:

Not only were results under the Portuguese poor in 2018-19, but he also had United playing drab, ineffective football.

They are now back playing in a similar attacking style to that championed by club legends Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, as De Gea notes, it will all be for nothing if United cannot turn their good performances into something more tangible.

A top-four finish is a realistic aim now, not least as United are on an upward trajectory while Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are enduring much more mixed form.

Meanwhile, a deep run in the FA Cup looks a possibility as does a potential quarter-final berth in the Champions League.

When the last-16 draw was made back in December, Paris Saint-Germain would likely have welcomed being paired with United.

Now, though, the French giants will be wary of Solskjaer's side, especially as PSG look set to be without Neymar for the first leg at Old Trafford on February 12.