Karim Benzema Is 'The Best No. 9 in the World,' Says Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez

Karim Benzema proved "he's the best No. 9 in the world" with his stellar performance in Real Madrid's 4-2 win at Espanyol on Sunday, according to Lucas Vazquez.

The French forward netted two goals at the RCDE Stadium and was a constant threat for the visitors, whose form looks to be improving in 2019.

Vazquez explained after Real's victory how vital Benzema is for the Madrid giants in numerous different aspects of the game, per Marca:

"Benzema is showing that he's the best No. 9 in the world. He's scoring goals, working hard, assisting, linking play up...it is wonderful to play with him. It was a great match for the whole team, though, although the red card [for Raphael Varane] did cause us to suffer a bit at the end.

"We scored four goals, but the most important thing is that we feel good. Things are going well and our intensity is fundamental. When we are that intense, we are a different team and are showing that now."

Benzema, 31, has always been more than just a goalscorer, but he showed on Sunday he can be as clinical as any forward in front of goal.

He netted a poacher's finish after Luka Modric's mazy run in the fourth minute of the La Liga clash, and he then swept home a curling shot for Real's third just before half time.

The Frenchman also played a key role in Gareth Bale's 67th-minute goal and set up two other gilt-edged chances for Los Blancos.

Per Opta, Benzema was running the show at times:

After the victory, Real's third on the bounce in the league, the former Lyon man said he always wants to do more than just score goals, per Marca:

"I don't know if this was my best match of the season. Each match I want to do more and make nice things happen in the play, while also scoring goals, giving assists and doing a bit of everything. People ask a striker to score goals, but I think I am a No. 9 who has the soul of a No. 10."

Real will benefit hugely if Benzema can maintain his excellent form for the next few weeks and perhaps for the rest of the season.

Goalscoring has proved an issue for the UEFA Champions League holders this season.

Before Sunday's clash, they were averaging just 1.5 goals per La Liga game in 2018-19, a huge drop on the 2.8 average Real maintained in the nine previous seasons when Cristiano Ronaldo was at the club.

With Benzema in fine form, he will not only get on the scoresheet more often, but he should increase the productivity of Real's attacking unit as a whole.