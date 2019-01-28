Watch Nia Jax Become 4th-Ever Woman to Enter Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match﻿

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Nia Jax became the fourth woman to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match when she made herself the No. 30 entrant in Sunday's battle at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

R-Truth was originally slated to be the last man in the ring by virtue of winning the Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella. Jax had other plans and attacked Truth before he could reach the ring.

Jax earned one elimination after she hoisted Mustafa Ali onto her shoulders and dumped him over the top rope.

She even tried eliminating Rey Mysterio before Dolph Ziggler connected with a superkick. Mysterio delivered a Tiger feint kick to the former Raw women's champion, and Randy Orton hit her with an RKO for good measure. Orton and Mysterio combined to lift Jax over the top rope and onto the ring apron, and Mysterio dropkicked her to the floor.

While Jax's time in the match was limited, she made a big impression.

Chyna was the first woman to enter the Rumble when she competed in the 1999 edition and then showed up a year later as well. Beth Phoenix (2010) and Kharma (2012) joined her in the select group. Now, Jax has earned her place in WWE history.