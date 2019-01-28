Super Bowl 2019: Patriots vs. Rams Halftime Show Entertainment, Predictions

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

For many, the real fun of the Super Bowl begins when the two NFL teams head to the locker rooms after the second quarter.

That's true for when the game fades to commercials, too. But when the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots head to halftime at Super Bowl LIII, the commercials and movie trailers move to the background for the annual spectacle that is the musical performance.

Over the years, this performance has featured plenty of wacky, meme-able moments, like Katy Perry's Left Shark and special surprise guests. Don't forget the seemingly endless prop bets that complement the action.

This year shouldn't be any different in Atlanta with Maroon 5 as the headline act and local artists like Big Boi from Outkast and Travis Scott working their way into the performance as well.

The Adam Levine-led Maroon 5 has an unmistakable sound at this point, even if those hearing the popular tunes didn't know that was the name of the band. So it goes when a group sells north of 50 million records and tallies 13 Grammy nominations—and surely counting, at this pace.

Hits like "This Love" and "Moves Like Jagger " are surefire tunes set to receive airtime and open up some interesting guest-appearance possibilities.

At this point, though, the biggest headline around the band's appearance centers on...Spongebob?

As Angelica Acevedo of Billboard pointed out, fans are hoping a brief appearance from the lovable sponge himself in the following video (32-second mark) means a funny moment during the performance:

Anyway, Big Boi has droves of hits to work through as well and might implement some OutKast flavor for good measure. He also has a song called "Mic Jack" with Levine himself, so it seems obvious that one will get some airtime. Travis Scott, of course, has the hit "Sicko Mode" with Drake and has plenty to offer the show as well.

Oddsmakers have some interesting lines surrounding the performance, as tends to be the case for a mashup of sounds like this.

According to Kris Abbott of OddsShark, the over/under for the number of songs is set at 7.5. A year ago, Justin Timberlake went for 11 tracks, but before that, Lady Gaga only went for seven. The trio of artists here would suggest the over, but it's hard to say.

For now, "Makes Me Wonder" is the favorite to be the opening track of the performance at +170 (bet $100 to win $170). "Mic Jack" getting played has a -400 (bet $400 to win $100) line and Maroon 5 rolling with the Spongebob nod is at -220.

Predictions-wise, it's hard to imagine Levine and Big Boi don't team up for the one crossover song they have together. And the over seems like a lock, all things considered. And it's an affirmative for Spongebob, folks.

Call it a nice blend of serious and wacky that will create a memorable show, if not while providing a way for daring bettors to make a little bit of change in the process.

Odds via OddsShark