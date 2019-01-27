Watch Highlights of Rockets' James Harden Shredding the Magic for 40 Points

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Just as he has for much of the 2018-19 season, James Harden powered the Houston Rockets to victory Sunday.

The reigning MVP finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He shot 14-of-27 from the field and 4-of-12 from three-point range.

Terrence Ross tied the game at 95 with one minute, 59 seconds remaining. Harden then hit a three-pointer at the 1:15 mark and a step-back jumper with 30.5 seconds left to put Houston ahead by five points, effectively icing the game for the home team.

StatMuse noted Harden has scored at least 40 points in 18 games this year, which is the most before the All-Star break since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.


