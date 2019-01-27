Watch Highlights of Rockets' James Harden Shredding the Magic for 40 Points

Watch Highlights of Rockets' James Harden Shredding the Magic for 40 PointsJanuary 28, 2019
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points
Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade
Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
Just as he has for much of the 2018-19 season, James Harden powered the Houston Rockets to victory Sunday.
The reigning MVP finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He shot 14-of-27 from the field and 4-of-12 from three-point range.
Terrence Ross tied the game at 95 with one minute, 59 seconds remaining. Harden then hit a three-pointer at the 1:15 mark and a step-back jumper with 30.5 seconds left to put Houston ahead by five points, effectively icing the game for the home team.
StatMuse noted Harden has scored at least 40 points in 18 games this year, which is the most before the All-Star break since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.
Report: Unnamed GSW Calls Hayward a 'Liability'