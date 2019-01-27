Watch Highlights of Rockets' James Harden Shredding the Magic for 40 Points

Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 Right Arrow Icon

Just as he has for much of the 2018-19 season, James Harden powered the Houston Rockets to victory Sunday.

The reigning MVP finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He shot 14-of-27 from the field and 4-of-12 from three-point range.

Terrence Ross tied the game at 95 with one minute, 59 seconds remaining. Harden then hit a three-pointer at the 1:15 mark and a step-back jumper with 30.5 seconds left to put Houston ahead by five points, effectively icing the game for the home team.

StatMuse noted Harden has scored at least 40 points in 18 games this year, which is the most before the All-Star break since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.



