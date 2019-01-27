Pro Bowl MVP 2019: Patrick Mahomes, Jamal Adams Win Award Honors

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed the Super Bowl by a single game, but he can at least take solace knowing he was the brightest of the NFL's All-Stars during Sunday's Pro Bowl.

Mahomes was named the Offensive MVP of the 2019 Pro Bowl and helped lead the AFC to a 26-7 victory over the NFC. He completed seven of 14 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, with the touchdown strike going to Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron to open the scoring in the first quarter.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was named the Defensive MVP with an interception, sack and two tackles.

Fortunately for the tandem, their performances went better than the trophy ceremony:

Adams must have a thing against trick plays because he broke up multiple attempts from the NFC during the game.

The safety intercepted a double pass attempt that saw Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen attempt a deep ball and also was not going to sit back while New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky attempted a flea-flicker, Pro Bowl or not:

The effort capped off a week in Orlando, Florida, that saw Adams level the New England Patriots' mascot while interacting with fans:

As for Mahomes, he started the game and led the AFC on two scoring drives. His touchdown pass to Ebron was on the first possession of the game, and he set up an Anthony Sherman score with a 50-yard completion to Keenan Allen.

He also mixed in his trademarked no-look pass he busted out during the season, although Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn't ready for it:

Perhaps the tandem can work on the play in future Pro Bowls because Mahomes figures to see plenty in his career. He is only 23 years old and threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his second season while leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

An overtime loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots in that game prevented him from playing in the Super Bowl, but he is already well on his way to a memorable career. Now his list of accomplishments will include Pro Bowl MVP.