Farmers Insurance Open 2019: Justin Rose Beats Adam Scott by 2 Strokes for Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Rose of England tees off on the South Course during the final round of the the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Justin Rose earned his first win of 2019, edging out Adam Scott in a two-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Rose went three under in the final round to finish 21 under for the tournament. Scott finished as the runner-up at 19 under, while Hideki Matsuyama and Talor Gooch earned a share of third place at 16 under.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

