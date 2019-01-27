Cristiano Ronaldo's Late Penalty Completes Juventus' Comeback Win vs. Lazio

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Lazio that moved Juventus 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.

The hosts had the better of the first half but could not break the deadlock. Daniele Rugani was forced to clear off his own line, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny made a fine stop from Marco Parolo.

Juventus also lost centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to injury in the first half, and Giorgio Chiellini replaced the 31-year-old in the heart of the defence.

Lazio deservedly went ahead just before the hour mark when Emre Can headed Luis Alberto's corner past Szczesny.

The hosts had chances to double their advantage, but Alberto, Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fired good opportunities off target.

Lazio were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as Juventus scored twice in the last 16 minutes to take all three points. Substitute Joao Cancelo made it 1-1 when he tapped into an empty net after goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha had only parried Paulo Dybala's shot.

Juventus then won a penalty with just minutes of normal time remaining when Stefan Radu pulled down Cancelo. Ronaldo made no mistake by smashing home the spot-kick.

   

What's Next?

Both teams play in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. Juventus are at Atalanta on Wednesday, while Lazio take on Inter Milan at the San Siro on Thursday.

Juventus return to Serie A action on Saturday at home to Parma. Lazio play on Monday against Frosinone.

   

