Giuseppe Marotta: Ivan Perisic Submitted Transfer Request amid Arsenal Rumours

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Inter Milan have received a transfer request from reported Arsenal target Ivan Perisic, according to director Giuseppe Marotta.

He noted how the Serie A club "will listen to the request of Perisic," but there has been "no suitable offer" for the Croatia international winger, per Thomas Bristow of the Sunday Mirror.

Marotta's words come after Inter manager Luciano Spalletti told Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports) the Nerazzurri aren't interested in sending the 29-year-old out on loan: "If anyone wants to buy him they will need to pay him good money because we rate him a lot."

The same report revealed Inter knocked back a loan offer from Arsenal valued at "£4.4 million."

Inter's stance is becoming clear, with the club standing firm with a desire to get money for a player who wants out during the season. It's not an ideal scenario for the Gunners, who remain keen but are thought to want a temporary switch:

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has previously said the north London club can only loan players during the winter window. Yet if there's a way to reach a compromise with Inter over Perisic, Emery and Director of Football Raul Sanllehi would be well-served finding it.

Perisic would instantly add two qualities Emery's squad is lacking in attacking areas: width and industry.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg star is a relentless runner who can operate on either flank. Aside from energy, there is an intelligence to Perisic's movement. He's fond of the run from out to in and has a good sense of timing and a keen eye for goal.

Those qualities have been somewhat lacking this season amid a modest return of three goals and two assists in all competitions. Perisic was left on the bench for Sunday's trip to Torino in the Italian top flight, according to Sky in Italy.

Even so, Arsenal should press ahead in search of a deal because Perisic would suit Emery's demands for his forward players to press higher up the pitch. His work rate will exceed that of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and he can also provide more cutting edge in the final third than Alex Iwobi.