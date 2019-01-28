Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League on Wednesday and face a potentially challenging trip to Bournemouth.

The Blues were beaten by Arsenal 2-0 in their last top-flight outing and as a result their spot in the top four doesn't feel quite so secure anymore. Chelsea occupy fourth going into this round of midweek fixtures, although the Gunners and Manchester United now trail them by just three points.

Bournemouth will be hoping to build on their win over West Ham United last time out. That victory ended a torrid run of recent form, with Eddie Howe's team not capitalising on their fine start to the campaign.

Odds

Bournemouth win (4/1)

Draw (3/1)

Chelsea win (2/3)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Wednesday, January 30

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

After some early-season hope of a possible title challenge for Chelsea, their main objective in the Premier League is now preserving their place in the top four.

While Arsenal remain inconsistent under manager Unai Emery, in United the Blues appear to have a serious rival for fourth spot. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the Red Devils on an interim basis they've won eight in succession in all competitions; if they beat Burnley on Tuesday they'll be level with Chelsea.

Sarri will at least be pleased with the way his team have reacted since the loss to Arsenal, especially in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph:

After progressing in the FA Cup against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, the Blues should be in good spirits when they head to the south coast for this fixture.

Encouragingly for Chelsea fans their star man Eden Hazard appears to be gearing up for a strong finish to the campaign. The recent acquisition of Gonzalo Higuain for the remainder of the campaign means he will start most matches in his preferred position on the left flank.

That should free up Hazard to weave his magic elsewhere on the field, as he did effectively in the win over Spurs. These figures sum up the kind of influence he can have on a game in his preferred role:

After a run of five games without a win in all competitions the Cherries stopped the rot with their triumph over West Ham last weekend.

It was no coincidence that with Callum Wilson back in the XI Bournemouth were a more attacking force, as the England international brought a focal point to the side. He also continued his excellent goalscoring campaign, netting for the 10th time in the Premier League in 2018-19.

Wilson's linkup with winger Ryan Fraser has been especially impressive and that combination is something Chelsea will need to be wary of:

The Blues have been poor at the back as of late, and with that in mind you suspect Bournemouth will be able to do enough to breach the Chelsea back line.

However, Bournemouth have struggled to keep the back door shut themselves this season and have tended to struggle when up against the top-six sides. All the makings are there for an entertaining game, albeit one Chelsea will eventually emerge victorious in.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea