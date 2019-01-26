Watch 15-Year-Old Mahailya Reeves Bench Press 355 Pounds

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

The empty bench press at the 2018 NFL football scouting combine Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Those who brag about their workouts at the gym should prepare to be humbled by Mahailya Reeves.

The 15-year-old freshman from Union County High School broke the Florida state record by benching 355 pounds while much of her school cheered:

This feat wasn't a fluke. Reeves posts her weightlifting videos on her Instagram account, including a 430-pound front squat.

Reeves didn't even seem to struggle with her bench press, which could indicate much more is coming from the young star. If she keeps up her pace, she could be a world-class weightlifter before long.

Related

    Biggest NFL Draft Winners and Losers from Senior Bowl

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest NFL Draft Winners and Losers from Senior Bowl

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Trade Targets for NBA's Top Buyers

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dark-Horse Trade Targets for NBA's Top Buyers

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Goff Actually NFL's Best Young QB?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Is Goff Actually NFL's Best Young QB?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Execs on Bulls-Jabari Drama: Only 1 Way Out

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Execs on Bulls-Jabari Drama: Only 1 Way Out

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report