Watch 15-Year-Old Mahailya Reeves Bench Press 355 Pounds

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Those who brag about their workouts at the gym should prepare to be humbled by Mahailya Reeves.

The 15-year-old freshman from Union County High School broke the Florida state record by benching 355 pounds while much of her school cheered:

This feat wasn't a fluke. Reeves posts her weightlifting videos on her Instagram account, including a 430-pound front squat.

Reeves didn't even seem to struggle with her bench press, which could indicate much more is coming from the young star. If she keeps up her pace, she could be a world-class weightlifter before long.