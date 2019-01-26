WWE NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

5 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black under controversial methods to win the NXT Championship last summer. Saturday night, Black sought both revenge and a second reign with the title as he battled The Blackheart in the main event of a TakeOver: Phoenix event that set the bar extremely high for the main roster to surpass at Royal Rumble.

Black seized the early upper hand, delivering a tope that wiped Ciampa out at ringside. A series of strikes rattled the champion and a kick to the chest flattened him at ringside. Black's momentum came to a sudden halt when Ciampa delivered a nasty suplex that sent the challenger's knee crashing into the ring steps.

Ciampa worked the leg for several minutes, taunting his opponent by calling him a "one-trick pony." He wrapped the leg around the ring post, in hopes of taking his kick-based arsenal away from him.

The champion was perched atop the ropes, looking to continue his onslaught, when Black caught him with a big kick from out of nowhere that sent both men tumbling to the arena floor. Commentator Mauro Ranallo put over Black's willingness to do himself damage in pursuit of the title.

Ciampa tried for his Fairy Tale Ending finish but Black escaped and tried for Black Mass. Ciampa cut it off with a clothesline to the back of his head. Barely stunned, Black answered with a German suplex for two. Ciampa answered with a half crab but Black fought out and applied one of his own.

Black lost sight of Ciampa at one point and the champion made him pay with a Tower of London on the ring apron that netted him a two count.

An exchange of strikes unfolded, each man staggering the other with their own punch- and kick-based offense. Ciampa tried to kick the leg out from underneath his opponent but Black caught him with a double stomp. He answered moments later with a big moonsault to the arena floor. Black slipped on water spilled on the arena floor and the momentary distraction allowed Ciampa to recover and deliver the Fairy Tale Ending for a very close two count.

Like Johnny Gargano earlier in the night, Ciampa pulled the mats up at ringside, exposing the concrete. A discussion between Ciampa and the referee allowed Black to seize an opening and deliver a double knee. Back inside, Black delivered Black Mass from out of nowhere but an alert champion rolled onto his stomach to prevent the pin.

Ciampa delivered a DDT and a second Fairy Tale Ending, which Black kicked out of for the second time in the match. A third Fairy Tale Ending followed. Black escaped a fourth but his knee gave out and he eventually succumbed to that fourth finisher as Ciampa successfully retained his title.

After the match, as Ciampa made his way up the ramp, Gargano appeared and stood side-by-side with his partner-turned-enemy. He raised his newly won North American Championship high overhead, as did the retaining Ciampa. As the show faded to black, Gargano shot a glance at the NXT Championship, teasing that the issues between them may not be over.

Result

Ciampa defeated Black

Grade

A

Analysis

This was completely different than everything else on the show. There were no big high spots, there was no high-flying offense that razzle-dazzled the crowd. This was a good, old-school, psychological wrestling match that told a strong story and gave Ciampa a wholly unexpected clean win to close out the broadcast.

The glare Gargano shot Ciampa at the end of the show was the most interesting part of the entire show in that it suggests their story is not over. Yes, the potential for an unholy alliance is there but Gargano seemed to hint that, while he is happy to have his North American title, his eyes are on the NXT Championship and taking it away from the man who has made his life a living hell.

Given the quality of the story thus far, including an attention to detail unheard of from the company, it should be a damn fun ride.