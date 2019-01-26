Jordi Alba Dismisses Neymar Rumours, Talks Barcelona Future and Exit Speculation

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba talked down rumours Neymar could move back to the Camp Nou and said he doesn't "see much logic" in a reunion. The left-back also addressed speculation linking him to Manchester United and Juventus, saying he wants to retire at Barca if he has the option.

Alba—30 in March—sat down with German Bona of Sport after he was named the best Catalan sportsman for 2018, and he gave his opinion on rumours that suggest Neymar could rejoin the Blaugrana:

"No, we don't talk about it. At the end of the day, it's what people are saying outside [the club]. But I don't think it is true. Neymar's a tremendous player, one of the best, but he decided to go and I don't see much logic in him wanting to come back. I don't believe it.

"He's a great player, a good friend with everyone in the dressing room, but people like Pedro and Marc Bartra were, too, for example, and they don't talk about them coming back. At the end of the day, everyone makes their own decisions, and you have to respect them. But to be honest, I don't really believe it."

Journalist Kristof Terreur pointed out the recently confirmed signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong as the latest drain on Barca's resources since Neymar departed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017:

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was noncommittal when asked to address this new round of Neymar rumours, via Omnisport:

Bona also brought up headlines that associated Alba with a transfer to the likes of United and Juventus, but he was quick to state his loyalty to Barca:

"You never know in football, but I repeat that my intention is to stay here come what may. I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona; since I have been at Barca it's my dream [to stay]. As the years have passed I have kept growing, and I notice the affection from the fans even more. I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here."

Alba moved to the Camp Nou six-and-a-half years ago and has established himself as a key part of Valverde's team in particular, recording 11 assists in all competitions this season and scoring two goals in 28 matches.

The defender has formed an especially potent partnership with Lionel Messi and combined with the Argentinian in familiar fashion during Sunday's 3-1 win over Leganes, via Eleven Sports:

Family roots in Barcelona were cited as another reason Alba hopes to extend his stay at the club, with his deal set to expire in June 2020 and attention growing around his situation.

Alba's age and perhaps the length of deal he'd hope for are two factors that could affect talks, though he's clearly eager to ignore all outside attention and prolong his tenure at Barca.