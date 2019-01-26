Dirk Nowitzki Reportedly Will Take Part in 2019 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks veteran forward Dirk Nowitzki has reportedly agreed to take part in the three-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Nowitzki has competed in the contest on five occasions, and he won it in 2006.

The three-point contest will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Nowitzki has appeared in just 17 games this season, and all the appearances have come off the bench. He missed the Mavs' first 26 games while recovering from ankle surgery. The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer is averaging a career-low 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting just 25.5 percent from three-point range.

Despite his struggles this season, Nowitzki is among the best-shooting big men of all time. When Nowitzki won the three-point contest, he became the first—and is still the only—7-footer to accomplish the feat.

Nowitzki hasn't taken part in the contest since 2008, but he will add some star power.

The 13-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP and 2010-11 NBA champion is seventh on the NBA's all-time scoring list (31,247 points) and 11th in three-pointers made (1,930). He is first in career three-point field goals among those who primarily played power forward or center during their careers.

In the 2019 three-point contest, Nowitzki will be joined by brothers Stephen and Seth Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Blazers guard Damian Lillard will also participate in the event, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.