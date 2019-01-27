Super Bowl 2019: Date, Media Day Schedule for Patriots vs. Rams

Elsa/Getty Images

The bye week before the Super Bowl is nearly over, which means the fun is about to start.

The festivities for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta kicks off on Monday night with Super Bowl Opening Night, previously known as Media Day, at the State Farm Arena.

It will be the third straight year for the New England Patriots handling these questions from, well, just about anyone you can imagine - so they should be seasoned pros at this by now. Meanwhile, most of the Los Angeles Rams will be doing this spectacle for the first time.

Date: Monday, January 28

Schedule: Rams interview sessions begins at 7 p.m. ET; Patriots interview session begins at 9 p.m. ET.

TV: NFL Network, CBS Sports Network

What the Players Have Already Said

While this even marks the first time players and coaches address the media in Atlanta, that does not mean they have been silent the past week.

While the week before the Super Bowl has been generally quiet, with much of the buzz still focused on the happenings of the AFC and NFC Championship game - namely, the missed pass interference call against the Saints - players and coaches are already in full media mode as they prepare for the big game.

One of the main storylines to watch for on Monday and the rest of the week will be the connection between Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The two played against each other in college, both as quarterbacks, when Edelman's Kent State squad face McVay of Miami (OH). Yet, now Edelman arrives at Super Bowl LIII as a receiver and McVay as a coach.

"It's very remarkable. I mean, he's a stud," Edelman told reporters this week. "He's my age and he's leading an organization to a Super Bowl. It's unbelievable ... I love seeing it. He's a MAC guy. You know that coach McVay and that coaching staff is going to have that team ready and we are going to have to take advantage of that preparation time."

While Media Day can sometimes bring out the zany questions, it is always a wild ride when Rob Gronkowski is at the podium.

He did not waste any time on Thursday when he spent most of his session joking with reporters.

One particular question was asked about the video of Tom Brady and Gronkowski smiling and staring into the phone without saying any words after winning the AFC Championship game. The Patriots tight end was asked about that video.

"What video was that?" he said, jokingly.

He was also serious, though, and with a 2-2 career record in the Super Bowl he made it clear how serious the next week will be.

"The only thing you remember from the trip is whether you won or lost," he said. "You just got to stay focused and put it all in so we can go out there and do what we got to do."

Over in Los Angeles, one of the storylines coming out of the NFC Championship game was what happened to running back Todd Gurley?

Gurley, who did not play the last two games of the regular season in order to be healthy for the playoffs, rushed for just 10 yards on four carries against the Saints, raising some concerns about his health.

"I'm good," he told reporters on Friday. "If there was an issue on my knee, it would be on the injury report. Come on now. I'm at practice. I'm playing."

Yet backup running back C.J. Anderson, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of his last five games, could be a key factor against New England. He has played them in the past in big games as a member of the Denver Broncos and has had some success.

In 2015, Anderson had 90 total yards to help lead the Broncos over the Patriots in the AFC title game.

John McCoy/Getty Images

"I've always played them for something significant, whether that's No. 1 seed when I was in Denver or a trip to the Super Bowl," he said. "And I've been on both ends playing against them losing, and also beating them twice for that trip to the Super Bowl, so what better way to finish it off than playing them for the big one?"

What to Expect

The Super Bowl Media Day can have some odd, quirky moments, but expect a lot of attention to be on Brady, Belichick and McVay. In fact, there are three key storylines that will be drawn out the whole week:

-Will Brady retire after Super Bowl?

-Sean McVay being the youngest coach in the Super Bowl and his impact on the league

-Will this be the end of the Patriots dynasty?