USA vs. Panama: 2019 Friendly Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Fans of the United States Men's National Team will hope Sunday signals the start of a new era, as Gregg Berhalter's side take on Panama in an international friendly.

The match will be the side's first since Berhalter was confirmed as new coach and there's a hope this appointment will bring some much needed stability. The setup has been a mess since the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the 2017 loss to Trinidad & Tobago still fresh in the minds of many.

With a squad without European-based players at his disposal, this will be a chance for Berhalter to take a look at some new faces who have potential to contribute in the coming years.

Here are the details needed on where to catch this intriguing encounter at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as well as a preview of what's to come.

Date: Sunday, January 27

Time: 8 p.m. (ET), 1 a.m. (GMT, January 28)

TV Info: ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: ESPN App (U.S.)

Preview

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

With the likes of Christian Pulisic left out for this friendly, in his first match in charge Berhalter has the opportunity to give some players an opportunity to impress who may not otherwise be involved.

Of the 23 players selected for the training camp for this game and the meeting with Costa Rica next Saturday, 11 have never played for the United States at senior level before.

As noted by Tom Dart of the Guardian, the only three squad members to have played 10 or more games for the team are Paul Arriola, Michael Bradley, Wil Trapp and forward Gyasi Zardes.

According to CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez, there are some young players already making their presence known:

This scratch squad means it will be hard for Berhalter to put an immediate stamp on the team, although there does appear to be an appreciation that for the United States to get back to a competitive level this process will take time.

It's something USMNT legend Tim Howard recently commented on when assessing how Berhalter can improve the team.

"He's without question the right hire," Howard said, per Gus Elvin of ESPN. "He's a guy, who as much as he has this calm demeanor, he's no-nonsense and that's how he was as a defender. ...We have lost an entire year, and that Gold Cup 2019 is looming large, and I believe very quickly after that, World Cup qualifying starts, so there is not a lot of time to prepare the team."

In terms of style, Berhalter's Columbus Crew team were renowned for building from deep with the ball, although that type of blueprint will need patience to be implemented fully.

The new manager provided an insight into what supporters can expect from his team in this clip after being appointed in December:

It will be intriguing to see how Berhalter uses these games. While the United States are without key players and at a low ebb, there will still be an expectation on those involved to earn victories for their country, albeit while appreciating they are at the start of a long process.

Panama have been in torrid form as of late, with their three losses at the FIFA World Cup followed up by four defeats and a draw in their last five outings. Manager Hernan Gomez will want to see his players seize this opportunity to score an upset against their struggling CONCACAF rivals nonetheless.