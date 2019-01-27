Pro Bowl 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for AFC vs. NFC

Doug Benc/Associated Press

One week before Super Bowl LIII, some of the top players from the NFL will face off in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday afternoon.

Players from the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams won't be participating, as they prepare for the Super Bowl. But some of the NFL's top stars will be playing.

After experimenting with a format that featured team captains and a draft, the Pro Bowl returned to an AFC vs. NFC matchup in 2017. This will be the third straight year that features a battle of the two conferences, as well as the third straight Pro Bowl to be played in Orlando.

The AFC has won each of the past two years, taking the lead in the all-time series, 23-22.

Below is a look at information for this year's Pro Bowl ahead of Sunday's game.

2019 Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN and FuboTV

NFC Looks to End Pro Bowl Drought

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The NFC hasn't won the Pro Bowl since 2013, the final year before the format changed from 2014-16.

In the past two years, the AFC has pulled out close victories. It won, 20-13, in 2017, before winning, 24-23, last year.

The AFC notched a victory last year after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr connected with Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker for a go-ahead 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:31 to go in the fourth quarter. Walker won Offensive MVP, while Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller won Defensive MVP.

Although the NFC hasn't won a Pro Bowl in six years—partially due to the brief change in the game's format—some of the conference's players have had strong performances. In 2016, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson led Team Irvin to victory, passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns while winning Offensive MVP.

Wilson is one of three active quarterbacks who will be playing for the NFC this year, along with Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

With a win, the NFC would even the all-time series against the AFC in the Pro Bowl.

Rosters Breakdown

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Some players backed out of this year's Pro Bowl due to injury, while those from the Patriots and Rams won't be participating as they prepare for the Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers led the AFC with eight selections, although wide receiver Antonio Brown won't be participating. The Steelers have four starters—running back James Conner, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey.

Including alternates, the NFC has three teams that each had eight Pro Bowl selections—the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

All 32 NFL teams were represented with at least one Pro Bowl selection.