Super Bowl Odds 2019: Point Spread, Moneyline and Patriots vs. Rams Prop Bets

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are putting the finishing touches on their Super Bowl game plans as they prepare to travel to Atlanta for their season-ending encounter.

Super Bowl LIII has every chance to be a thrilling game between two teams that have performed well in the postseason. The Patriots are trying to win their sixth Super Bowl of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, and Feb. 3 will be the ninth time those two have been to the game together.

Their first title came against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI following the 2001 season. The Rams were 14-point favorites and had an explosive offense known as The Greatest Show on Turf, led by Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.

The Pats built a 17-3 lead, withstood a St. Louis comeback and won the game on a 48-yard field goal at the final gun by Adam Vinatieri.

This time around, the Pats are slight 2.5-point favorites, according to OddsShark. Shortly after the Patriots edged the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game Sunday night, the Rams were installed as one-point favorites. However, that changed quickly when New England money poured in.

The spread quickly went to New England minus-1, and then to minus-2.5, where it has been for the majority of the week. The total in the game is 57 points, and since both teams have explosive offenses, it would not be a shock to see both teams score 30 points or more.

New England is also a -150 favorite on the money line, while the Rams are +130 underdogs. Those wagering on the Patriots must risk $150 to win $100, while Rams backers must bet $100 to win $130.

The Patriots beat a strong Los Angeles Chargers team in the divisional playoffs before going to Kansas City and winning the AFC Championship Game. Brady has been on top of his game in the postseason, throwing for an average of 345.5 yards per game while completing 71.1 percent of his passes.

Rookie running back Sony Michel has scored five rushing TDs in the two playoff games, while Rex Burkhead has added three more touchdowns.

If the Pats can keep their running game going in the Super Bowl, that will make the passing game that much more dangerous. Julian Edelman, James White, Chris Hogan and Rob Gronkowski make up a formidable receiving foursome.

When the Rams offense is at its best, it does not have to take a back seat to the Patriots or any other team. Goff has been good in the postseason, even if he has not been as productive as Brady. Goff has completed 58.8 percent of his passes while throwing for an average of 241.5 yards per game.

The running game has been divided between Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson in the two playoff games. Both men ran for more than 100 yards in the divisional-round win over the Cowboys, but Gurley had just 10 yards against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

Anderson has run for 167 yards in the two playoff games and has shown off his power. The Patriots may have a difficult time containing him.

Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods are Goff's best playmaking receivers, and both could have huge impacts. Cooks played with the Patriots last year and traded him to the Rams. Woods played against the Patriots with the Buffalo Bills for four seasons before he signed as a free agent with the Rams.

Prop Bets

The Super Bowl is a huge day in the betting community, and the point spread, total and moneyline are just part of the story.

Prop bets on the game entice fans of all levels. Hardcore fans can bet on individual player stats, longest touchdown and specific game margins, as well as cross-sport parlays.

Non-football fans often get caught up in the fervor of the Super Bowl by betting on the length of the national anthem or the color of the shirt worn by the primary halftime entertainer.

OddsShark lists pages of available prop bets, and the number will grow as the game gets closer.

One of the more popular props is the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped over the head of the winning coach. It may be a different drink besides Gatorade, but the colors to bet on include lime/green/yellow at +225, orange at +300, red at +400, clear at +400, blue at +375 and purple is the outsider at +1,000.

The odds for MVP betting on the game include Brady at +110, Goff at +225, Gurley at +1,100, Michel at +1,500, Aaron Donald at +1,800 and White at +2,000. Speedy kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson of the Patriots is one of the longest shots on the board at +12,500.

Maroon 5 will entertain at halftime, and there are a number of props involving that show in the middle of the game. One of them involves whether frontman Adam Levine will be wearing a hat at the start of the show. Yes pays off at +155, while no comes in at -220.