Dennis Smith Jr. Will Reportedly Participate in 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 25, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 28: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks dunks on Julius Randle #30 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. will participate in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Smith participated in the contest last season as a rookie but did not make it to the finals. He did claim one of two perfect scores that night, however, when he completed a between-the-legs 360-degree dunk.

Smith's inclusion in this year's competition is a pleasant surprise. He previously told Tim MacMahon of ESPN that he wasn't participating in 2019:

However, Smith appears to have changed his mind, which is a big win for NBA fans. He missed out on the finals last year by only four points after his first slam netted just 39 points from the judges:

He did miss a 360-degree dunk on his first attempt, per Akshay Mirchandani of the Dallas Morning News, so that could have factored into the judges' decision-making.

Smith could be out to prove himself given that he came up short to Larry Nance Jr. and eventual winner Donovan Mitchell last season. While the other three participants have not yet been revealed, Smith could end up being the favorite given how well he finished last year's competition.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Pistons vs. Mavericks

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    B/R Live: Watch Pistons vs. Mavericks

    via B/R Live

    Report: Luka Enters Skills Challenge

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Report: Luka Enters Skills Challenge

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steph Invited to 3-Pt Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Steph Invited to 3-Pt Contest

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting All-Star Reserves 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting All-Star Reserves 🔮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report