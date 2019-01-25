Dennis Smith Jr. Will Reportedly Participate in 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. will participate in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Smith participated in the contest last season as a rookie but did not make it to the finals. He did claim one of two perfect scores that night, however, when he completed a between-the-legs 360-degree dunk.

Smith's inclusion in this year's competition is a pleasant surprise. He previously told Tim MacMahon of ESPN that he wasn't participating in 2019:

However, Smith appears to have changed his mind, which is a big win for NBA fans. He missed out on the finals last year by only four points after his first slam netted just 39 points from the judges:

He did miss a 360-degree dunk on his first attempt, per Akshay Mirchandani of the Dallas Morning News, so that could have factored into the judges' decision-making.

Smith could be out to prove himself given that he came up short to Larry Nance Jr. and eventual winner Donovan Mitchell last season. While the other three participants have not yet been revealed, Smith could end up being the favorite given how well he finished last year's competition.