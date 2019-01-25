Marko Arnautovic Says He Will Stay at West Ham Despite 'Very Tempting' Offer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Marko Arnautovic of West Ham United looks on as he walks out prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on January 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Marko Arnautovic says he will stay at West Ham United despite receiving a "very tempting" offer in the January transfer window.

The forward has addressed speculation over his future in a post on Instagram, per BBC Sport:

"I guess it's no secret there has been an offer for me, and I have to admit the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family.

"I have given 100 percent to my club duties, but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife and the rest of my family. I have now decided to put a stop to all the writings and speculation.

"It is clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me, and I hope the West Ham fans have always seen that.

"Let's focus on the rest of this season together and let those bubbles fly."

West Ham received a £36 million offer for Arnautovic from a Chinese Super League club "understood to be Shanghai SIPG," according to Jason Burt at the Daily Telegraph.

The Austrian was keen to leave, but West Ham did not want to sell without buying a replacement first, and the offer was subsequently withdrawn, per the report.

Football writer Graeme Bailey offered some more detail:

Arnautovic's brother Danijel, who serves as his agent, had explained why the forward wanted to move to China:

West Ham were quick to offer their response:

Arnautovic appeared to wave goodbye to West Ham supporters when he was substituted during the Hammers' 1-0 win over Arsenal on Jan. 12:

The 29-year-old has not featured for West Ham since then and has been left out of the squad for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, per Sam Inkersole at Football.London.

Arnautovic's comments suggest he's now ready to return to the squad, and Manuel Pellegrini will surely welcome having his top scorer available for selection for the rest of the season.

