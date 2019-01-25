Chad Johnson Tweets He Saw FBI Arrest His Neighbor Roger Stone Friday Morning

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

FILE - This June 19, 2012 file photo shows Miami Dolphins' Chad Ochocinco, who recently changed his name back to Chad Johnson, talking to reporters in Davie, Fla. The Dolphins terminated the six-time Pro Bowl receiver's contract about 24 hours after he was arrested in a domestic battery case involving his wife. Johnson was released from jail on $2,500 bond Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, after his wife accused him of head-butting her during an argument in front of their home. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)
J Pat Carter/Associated Press

For once, Chad Johnson wasn't the center of attention. 

The former NFL Pro Bowler tweeted he saw his neighbor, Roger Stone, get arrested by the FBI on Friday (warning: contains strong language):

Stone, a former adviser for President Donald Trump, was indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller who alleges Stone wanted to acquire stolen WikiLeaks emails that could be used to damage Trump's political opponents. 

Johnson was famous on the football field for frequently drawing attention to himself. Hopefully, the three-time All-Pro doesn't mind sharing the spotlight in his neighborhood, since there's little chance of him being the biggest star in the area today.

