Djokovic-Nadal, Warriors-Celtics and More to Watch This Weekend

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Must Watch: Australian Open Finals

Even if you don't like getting up in the middle of the night, these will be worth setting the DVR and watching once you get up. After a grueling two weeks of action, the field is down to two for both the men’s and women’s draws.

Women’s Final: No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 8 Petra Kvitova

Saturday, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Japan’s Naomi Osaka grabbed the tennis world’s attention last August after defeating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final. Months later, she finds herself in her second straight grand slam final against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Osaka has had a much tougher route to the final, defeating four straight seeded opponents including three in the Top 15. Meanwhile, Kvitova’s only seeded win of the tournament came against No. 15 Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals.

It took a very nervy match point challenge for Osaka to clinch a spot in the final.

Men’s Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal

Sunday, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

What is widely considered to be one of the best rivalries in tennis history writes another chapter this Sunday as 14-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic takes on 17-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal.

The two tennis legends have gone back and forth for years now, with Djokovic having a 27-25 advantage in head-to-head matchups. Their most recent match came at last year’s Wimbledon, where Djokovic defeated Nadal in a five-set thriller that lasted over five hours.

The Serbian has defeated four straight seeded opponents. Nadal has steamrolled his side of the draw, defeating all six of his opponents without dropping a set.

Will Djokovic become the first man to win the Australian Open seven times, or can Nadal earn his second title down under (and first in 10 years)?

Four more things to watch

1. Two marquee NBA matchups headline this weekend’s NBA action. First, the Golden State Warriors travel to the East Coast to take on the Boston Celtics. Both of these teams were favorites to win their respective conferences heading into the season. Although the Celtics haven’t quite put it all together just yet, the Dubs (and specifically Klay Thompson) are heating up. Watch on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can also catch every NBA League Pass game right here on B/R Live, including the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET. Joel Embiid continues to not care if the other stars in the league like him or not.





Here’s how to sign up to watch on B/R Live and here’s the full NBA schedule.

2. It’s not often you get a match of this caliber so early in the FA Cup, but neutral fans will enjoy every minute of Arsenal vs. Manchester United this Friday at 2:55 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Both clubs come into the match in high spirits, with the Gunners defeating Chelsea 2-0 last weekend while the Red Devils have won their last seven matches. Paul Pogba has grown up quite a bit since his academy days with United.





Other notable matches include Manchester City vs. Burnley, Newcastle vs. Watford and Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, all of which can be seen on ESPN+. Find the full FA Cup Round of 32 schedule here.

Then on Sunday, Gregg Berhalter makes his debut as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team with the Stars and Stripes taking on Panama. He announced his MLS-heavy squad for the match earlier in the week. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

3. Two blue bloods of college basketball take the court as No. 9 Kansas takes on No. 8 Kentucky. Naismith Player of the Year candidate Dedric Lawson continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Jayhawks. Watch on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

4. The NHL All-Star Game returns with a new format, as all four divisions will be represented in a three-on-three tournament. Both of the semifinals last 20 minutes with the winner of each game advancing to the championship, which is also a 20-minute affair. Watch the best of the best this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Quick Catch-Up

1. After winning five World Series titles, being named an All-Star 13 times, and owning the MLB record for career saves, Mariano Rivera became the first player in league history to be unanimously voted into the MLB Hall of Fame. His family’s reaction to the news was priceless.

2. A weekly section dedicated to the crazy stats James Harden is putting up is now a strong possibility. Despite his scoring dominance of at least 30 points in the last 21 games, the Beard reached a new peak last Wednesday when he dropped 61(!) against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. That’s a new career-high, and it was the first time in NBA history that a player managed a 60-point triple-double. Not only that, but he’s now in rare company with the Black Mamba.

3. In the video game world, ELEAGUE and EA announced a partnership to host an EA Sports FIFA 19 Major Championship. It’ll be the first time a North American partner hosts a qualifying event on the Road to the 2019 FIFA eWorld Cup. The 64-player competition will be streamed on B/R Live from Feb. 22-24. The winner of the tournament will receive a $100,000 purse.

4. Landon Donovan has come out of retirement for the third time. It’s been quite the road for the American soccer legend.

NBA Hilarity of the Week

The NBA is the gift that just keeps on giving, but especially for newsletter creators. Players (and even fans) were in midseason form this past week, with content so good that they deserved their own section this week. Let’s take a look back.

1. Quote of the Week

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-114 last Tuesday. Russell Westbrook did his part, pouring in 29 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. When he found out Portland’s Evan Turner used one of Westbrook’s favorite celebrations during the game, Brodie responded accordingly.

2. Awkward Moment of the Week

Blake Griffin was in the middle of criticizing his team’s lack of focus towards the end of games and how it’s masking a major issue the Detroit Pistons have and oh my goodness this is even more awkward the second time watching it.

3. “We weren’t supposed to be seen on the video board together” of the Week

There are so many questions that need to be answered. Why did she give him that look? Who are they hiding from? Is it a good idea to be secretive at a public basketball game? (Hint: the answer to the last one is no.)















