FA Cup 2019: 4th-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Arsenal's clash against Manchester United is the standout fixture in the fourth round of the FA Cup as the resurgent Red Devils head to the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Premier League champions Manchester City take on Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, while Newcastle United host Watford.

Sunday also sees some tasty fixtures. Holders Chelsea host Sheffield Wednesday, while injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur face a tricky trip to Crystal Palace. Non-league Barnet play host to Championship side Brentford on Monday evening.

Friday, January 25

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Bristol City vs. Bolton Wanderers (0-2)

7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester United (2-2)

Saturday, January 26

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Accrington Stanley vs. Derby County (0-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion (1-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Doncaster Rovers vs. Oldham Athletic (2-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley (3-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Newport County (2-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Watford (1-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers (0-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Shrewsbury Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Gillingham (1-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall vs. Everton (1-2)

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United (0-2)

Sunday, January 27

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur (3-2)

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m ET: Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday (1-0)

Monday, January 28

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Barnet vs. Brentford (0-1)

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Two of the most successful teams in FA Cup history clash at the Emirates on Friday.

Arsenal have won the competition 13 times, and Manchester United are just one behind on 12 wins.

The Gunners will be hoping to become the first team to inflict a defeat on the Red Devils since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge.

The former Norway international has won all seven games since replacing Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hotseat, and United will arrive at the Emirates full of confidence.

Solskjaer is getting the best out of key men Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, and he has his team playing with an attacking verve that has been lacking over recent seasons:

However, Arsenal put in one of their best performances of the season last time out, when they beat Chelsea 2-0 in a dominant win at the Emirates.

The victory was marred by serious injury to Hector Bellerin, though. The club have since confirmed he will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, joining Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck as long-term injury victims.

There looks to be little to choose between the two teams who are locked on 44 points in the Premier League, although United are the team in form and may take some stopping.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham make the short trip to Selhurst Park without several key players.

Captain Harry Kane remains sidelined with an ankle injury, Heung-Min Son is at the Asian Games with South Korea, and Dele Alli has been sidelined with a hamstring problem:

Alli's injury comes at a bad time for Spurs who are in the middle of a hectic schedule. Sunday's match comes in the midst of a run of five games in 14 days.

However, Spurs have been boosted by the return of three players to training ahead of the match:

The injuries will stretch Tottenham's resources to the full, and Crystal Palace will fancy taking advantage of their London rivals.

The Eagles are enduring a tough season in the Premier League and are only three points off the relegation zone after 23 games.

However, Roy Hodgson's men have caused problems for some of the top teams this season. They have drawn with Manchester United and Arsenal, beaten Manchester City 3-2 and gave Liverpool a scare in a 4-3 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

Crystal Palace will feel this is a good time to play Spurs, and with home advantage they will hope to spring a surprise and knock Pochettino's men out of the FA Cup.