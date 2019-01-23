NHL All-Star Game 2019: New Format, Rules and Full Weekend Schedule

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The best players in the NHL descend upon San Jose, California, for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game Saturday night.

In addition to participating in the All-Star Game, a majority of the players selected for the exhibition will partake in Friday's All-Star Skills contest, which includes contests like hardest shot and fastest skater.

A year ago in Tampa, Florida, the Pacific Division won its second All-Star Game title in the third year of the three-on-three tournament format.

Entering Saturday's All-Star Game, the Metropolitan Division is the only other team to come out on top in the new format.

Format and Rules

Similar to the past three years, the 2019 NHL All-Star Game is a three-on-three tournament with each of the four divisions represented by a team.

Every one of the 31 NHL teams must be represented on the All-Star Game rosters, which is why you won't see a plethora of players from multiple teams in each squad.

Since the new format was instituted, the Atlantic and Metropolitan have faced off against each other in a semifinal, while the Pacific and Central squared off in the other semifinal pitting Western Conference divisions against one another.

Both of the semifinal games last 20 minutes with the winner of each game advancing to the championship.

The title clash at the All-Star Game is also a 20-minute affair, and in each of the last two seasons, seven goals have been netted in the final.

Full Weekend Schedule

NHL Skills Competition (Friday, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

NHL All-Star Game (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Can Pacific Win 3rd Title In New Format?

The Pacific Division is in good position to win its third All-Star Game title because of the wide array of offensive players it contains on its roster.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau and San Jose's Joe Pavelski all rank in the top 10 in goals in the NHL, while Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers is 16th.

The Pacific roster looks even scarier when you glance at the league assist chart, as San Jose's Brent Burns, Gaudreau and McDavid all sit in the top 10.

Burns, who is listed as a defender but can play further up the ice on occasion, leads all defensemen in assists and points.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson, who is one of three Pacific players making their first All-Star Game appearances, is tied for second in game-winning goals alongside McDavid and three others.

In between the pipes, Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury leads the NHL in wins with 27, while Anaheim's Gibson is first in saves with Fleury directly behind him in second.

In addition to all of those statistical leaders, the Pacific roster carries plenty of experience in defense with Los Angeles' Drew Doughty and San Jose's Eric Karlsson, while Arizona's Clayton Keller rounds out a talented collection of forwards.

Burns, Doughty and Gaudreau won the All-Star Game in 2016 and 2018, Gibson and Pavelski were on the winning squad in 2016, and both Fleury and McDavid were victors in 2018.

While the other divisions boast impressive rosters as well, the Pacific squad has a perfect complement of experience, goalscoring prowess and goaltending that could frustrate any opponent that stands in its way.

And if that wasn't enough to predict the Pacific to win Saturday, it is playing on home ice inside the SAP Center in San Jose.

