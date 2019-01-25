Fantasy Booking Decisions That Will Make or Break WWE Royal Rumble 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's creative license is never more unpredictable than it is when it comes to the Royal Rumble.

The first pay-per-view of the year always provides the opportunity for the company to produce the unexpected, and this year should be no different.

With two Rumble matches and a stacked card elsewhere to tackle, there's plenty of chances for WWE to swerve its fans.

Some fantasy booking always whets the appetite for any show, so with that in mind, here's some options for WWE to consider which could make or break this year's Rumble event.