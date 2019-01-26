Australian Open 2019 Women's Final: Naomi Osaka vs. Petra Kvitova Preview

Getty Images/Getty Images

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka goes in search of her second Grand Slam title on Saturday when she faces eighth seed Petra Kvitova in the women's final at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

There's not just the the title up for grabs either, the winner of Saturday's showdown will also replace Simona Halep as WTA world No. 1:

The match on Rod Laver Arena will represent the first time the two have faced each other, but both players have plenty of experience of the big occasion.

Osaka stunned the tennis world back in September 2018 when she beat Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

The 21-year-old is now into her second consecutive Grand Slam final and has been in great form in Australia.

She has already seen off sixth seed Elina Svitolina, as well as Karolina Pliskova who knocked out Williams in the quarter-finals.

Freelance writer Ben Rothenberg noted how it's been an incredible rise by the youngster:

Meanwhile, Osaka has made it clear how highly she values the tournament in Australia:

The Japanese star has been tested over her two weeks in Melbourne. She's been taken to three sets three times, against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the third round, by 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova and against Pliskova.

She stops the standings in the tournament so far when it comes to aces. Osaka has hit 50 and has also managed a total of 227 winners, per Alex MacPherson at WTA Tennis.

The 21-year-old also possesses an excellent record when she wins the first set:

It's been a sensational 12 months for Osaka, and victory on Saturday would see her become the first Japanese player ever to reach world No.1

Yet standing in her way is 28-year-old Kvitova, who is into her first Grand Slam final since winning her second Wimbledon title in 2014.

The Czech star is chasing her first major title since suffering hand injuries in a knife attack at her home in 2016. Kvitova said "not very many people believed" she would return to elite tennis after the attack, per BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old has also said she did not expect to return to the top level:

Her record in finals suggests she should be confident of victory:

She also is yet to drop a single set en route to the final. However, her meeting with Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals is the only seed she's faced so far.

Saturday's match promises plenty of excitement as two of the tour's most exciting and in-form players meet for the first time, and no matter who emerges victorious on Saturday the Australian Open is guaranteed a popular winner.