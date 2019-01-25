Analyzing the Possibility of Rumored Returns at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

0 of 4

One of the greatest traditions in WWE history when it comes to the annual Royal Rumble match is not concerning the stars who are definitely appearing, but the ones who are more likely to surprise everyone with a return.

With space for so many stars to fill out both the men's and the women's Rumble matches, this weekend's pay-per-view is arguably the one show where there is more chance of a surprise return than any other.

But of the returns mentioned in the run-up to the event, just how realistic are they of actually occurring?

From guys who are returning from injury to former greats who could be set to begin another short-term run with the company, here's the lowdown on the possibility of all the main rumored returns this weekend.