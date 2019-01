Opening Night Digest: Walking Back the 'Old Man Brady' Talk

1 of 9

If you tuned in to Super Bowl Opening Night expecting some juicy Rams smack-talk about beating up on Old Man Brady, you came away very disappointed.

"Tom is a great quarterback," Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman said Monday night. "He's the GOAT. He's a legend. "

Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report's Ty Dunne last week that age has "definitely taken a toll" on Brady. "Movement, velocity, arm strength ... He can still sling it, but he's not slinging it as much," Robey-Coleman said. "And sometimes, its not the sharpest."

But Robey-Coleman walked those comments way, way back on Monday. "That was out-of-context," he said. "I'm not taking anything away from his game."

What about the parts where Robey-Coleman called the Patriots "arrogant" and went into detail about wanting to "put the dagger in, pull it out, and let them leak slow"?

"He didn't say all that," according to teammate Aqib Talib. "Y'all [the media] do your own job and put extra on everything."

It's a wonder no one shouted "FAKE NEWS." Also, no one explained what context specific remarks about Brady's arm strength or daggers and slow leaks were supposed to be taken in. But hey, if there's one thing cornerbacks know how to do, it's backpedal.

So do Rams defenders think Brady lost a step?

"He ain't lost nothing," Talib said. "He's in the Super Bowl. He's Tom Brady."

In fact, Talib said Brady might be getting better. "Every year you play, you get smarter. The game slows down for you even more. It's just another year under his belt." Brady, per Talib, is better than ever at "seeing something he's seen in the past, and knowing how he's gonna attack it."

For his part, Brady took a very pregnant pause before responding to Robey-Coleman's original comments. "Yeah, I don't have much to add," he said.

The man who commissions Tom vs. Time documentaries about his agelessness and leads "We're still here" chants doesn't appear to have much patience with talk of his declining skills. And Brady is old gets about the same response in New England as your wife is ugly. Them's fightin' words.

It's not enough for Brady to be the GOAT or a still-great-if-not-as-sharp GOAT: He must be the exact same GOAT, or an even better GOAT, no matter what the stats say or how run-heavy the Patriots offense has become. Any thoughts to the contrary can and will be used against you, unless you can back them up with action.

The fear that Brady can still make opponents pay dearly for even couched criticism is one of the truest testaments to Brady's greatness.

When reminded that the Patriots love bulletin-board material, Talib said: "Who don't? Everybody likes to use bulletin board material!"

The Rams didn't provide any on Monday. And it doesn't matter what Robey-Coleman or anyone else thinks of what Brady could do last year or 10 years ago. The Rams must prove they can stop the current Brady on Sunday.

The past few weeks have shown that is no easy task.