Gianfranco Zola Says Alvaro Morata Has Started Talks for Atletico Madrid Move

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has confirmed the Blues and Atletico Madrid have held talks over the transfer of Alvaro Morata.

The Spain international has struggled for Chelsea this season, and following Gonzalo Higuain 's recent arrival on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season, Morata is expected to leave the Stamford Bridge club in the January transfer window.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, Zola provided an update on the player's future.

"I don't have updates on that, I know there are talks," he said when quizzed on the links with the La Liga side.

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Dominic Fifield of the Guardian recently reported that Morata was closing in on a move to the Wanda Metropolitano. It's said the transfer will initially be a loan agreement, although Atletico will have the option to make the move permanent for a fee of £48.5 million.

That sum is down on the fee of around £60 million the Blues paid to sign Morata in the summer of 2017, a then-record amount for the London club.

The striker appeared as though he would represent value for money initially too, as he took to Premier League life quickly, netting 12 times for his new club before Christmas. However, some knocks and a loss of form prevented Morata from kicking on, and he's not been the same player since.

A move may be what's required for Morata to find his edge again, and Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said Atletico manager Diego Simeone can help the striker with that process:

Spanish football commentator Rob Palmer noted the Atletico boss has had mixed success with forwards previously:

All the attributes are in place for Morata to be a successful forward, as he can finish with both feet, is strong in the air and boasts a change of pace to get away from defenders.

Where he often falls short is in terms of focus and aggression. At times, Morata can be bullied by opposition defenders, and he often doesn't appear alert in front of goal when clear chances are presented to him—perhaps in the manner that someone like Higuain does.

Here's how Higuain and Morata have fared in direct comparison this season:

Should the transfer go through, there will be a platform for the former Real Madrid and Juventus star to flourish again at Atletico. Not only will Morata work under a coach who will challenge him, but he will also be back in a league and city he is familiar with.

It would be a brilliant chance for Morata to reignite his career. Despite the illustrious clubs on his resume, at 26, he has yet to fulfil the potential he showed from a young age.