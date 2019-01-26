Espanyol vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid produced one of their better performances of the season last time out in La Liga as they beat Sevilla 2-0.

They will be looking to build on that victory when they visit Espanyol on Sunday. Los Blancos are 10 points off the top of La Liga and their title chances are arguably already gone.

But Real need to shore up their spot in the top four and build up some winning momentum as they head into the latter stages of the 2018-19 season.

Date: Sunday, January 27

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports, beIN Connect

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Espanyol 16-5, Real Madrid 4-5, Draw 3-1

Espanyol are in the midst of a miserable run in the league. They have won just one of their last nine games in the Spanish top flight, losing each of the other eight matches.

It is a run that has seen them drop from second in the league in early November to 13th, just four points above the relegation zone:

And, despite the fact Real have endured a tricky season, Espanyol will not welcome their visit to the RCDE Stadium.

However, Sunday's hosts can be buoyed by the fact they prevailed 1-0 in the corresponding fixture last season.

On that occasion Gerard Moreno, now back at Villarreal, scored the injury-time winner, and the same result on Sunday could revitalise Los Periquitos' season.

Espanyol's home form has been decent this term as they have won six of their nine matches.

As such, Real will not be taking Sunday's clash lightly, not least as they have found themselves on the wrong end of some poor away results this term, including defeats to Alaves and Eibar.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Madrid giants enjoyed a 4-2 win against Girona on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey as Karim Benzema ended a four-game scoring drought.

An early goal against Espanyol should be a priority for Santiago Solari's side, as it will rock the out-of-form hosts.

Real have struggled for goals this term, averaging just 1.5 goals per game in the league compared to 2.8 per game in their previous nine campaigns when Cristiano Ronaldo was in the side.

But they still do boast more firepower than most—even Luka Modric has found himself on the scoresheet in Real's last two league games.

If Los Blancos can produce the same level of performance they did against Sevilla they should pick up all three points on Sunday against an Espanyol side desperate to arrest their current slump.