Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana Invests in Legal Marijuana Company Caliva

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana is reportedly getting in the medical marijuana business.

Paul Elias of the Associated Press reported Montana's venture capital firm, Liquid 2 Ventures, is involved in a $75 million investment into Caliva, which is a company that works with medical marijuana and features a farm, retail story, distribution center and delivery service.

Montana said he thinks medical marijuana "can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction."

Elias noted Caliva didn't reveal how much of the investment came from Montana.

This comes after Craig Giammona of Bloomberg reported CBS rejected a Super Bowl commercial for Acreage Holdings calling for the legalization of medical marijuana.