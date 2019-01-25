Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana Invests in Legal Marijuana Company Caliva

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

En esta imagen del 21 de octubre de 2018, el ex quarterback de los 49ers de San Francisco Joe Monana durante una ceremonia en Santa Clara, California. (AP Foto/Tony Avelar, Archivo)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana is reportedly getting in the medical marijuana business. 

Paul Elias of the Associated Press reported Montana's venture capital firm, Liquid 2 Ventures, is involved in a $75 million investment into Caliva, which is a company that works with medical marijuana and features a farm, retail story, distribution center and delivery service.

Montana said he thinks medical marijuana "can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction."

Elias noted Caliva didn't reveal how much of the investment came from Montana. 

This comes after Craig Giammona of Bloomberg reported CBS rejected a Super Bowl commercial for Acreage Holdings calling for the legalization of medical marijuana.

