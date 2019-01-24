2019 Super Bowl Prop Bets: Patriots vs. Rams First Touchdown Odds

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Rookie running back Sony Michel has come on strong for the New England Patriots when they have needed him the most—in the postseason.

The former Georgia Bulldog will go to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 on February 3 as the favorite to score the first touchdown at +500 (bet $100 to win $500) on the Super Bowl prop bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Michel has put together his best back-to-back games of the year in the playoffs, rushing for 242 yards on 53 carries while scoring a team-best five touchdowns. In fact, he also scored the first touchdown against both the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. That is why he is listed at +250 to score New England's first touchdown in the Super Bowl as well.

Leading the Los Angeles Rams are a pair of running backs who are co-favorites to score their first touchdown in Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson at +300. Gurley's health is a concern after he sat out the last two games of the regular season and then rushed for just 10 yards on four carries in the NFC Championship Game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Anderson was more effective against the Saints with 16 carries for 44 yards, and he had totaled 66 carries, 422 yards and four touchdowns in the previous three games. Gurley is the +600 second choice to score the game's first touchdown on the NFL betting lines, with Anderson at +700.

As far as receivers go, the top two options on the props betting board are Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods of the Rams. Cooks, a former Patriot, and Woods are both +450 to get the first touchdown for Los Angeles and +750 to score the game's first touchdown. Surprisingly, neither has scored a touchdown in the postseason after combining for 11 during the regular season. Woods tied for the team lead in touchdowns (six) with Cooper Kupp, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 10.

For New England, the betting favorite on the Super Bowl odds, nine different players have caught a pass from quarterback Tom Brady in the playoffs, but only one has scored a touchdown. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett had three touchdowns in the regular season and already has two in the postseason, making him a nice value play at +2000 to score the game's first one.

Dorsett is also +1200 to have the first touchdown for the Patriots and +300 to score anytime.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.