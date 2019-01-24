Agent: Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos Wants Trade Before Spring Training

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

If the Detroit Tigers are going to trade Nicholas Castellanos, he would prefer they do it soon rather than wait until after this season begins.

Per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, Castellanos’ agent, David Meter, explained where his client stands with the Tigers less than three weeks away from spring training.

"He wants to win and understands the direction of the franchise right now is to procure prospects," Meter, said. "That being said, he would rather start with his new club going into spring training."

Castellanos is entering the final year of team control before hitting free agency next offseason. He's going to make $9.95 million in 2019 after agreeing to a one-year deal earlier this month.

Trade rumors have swirled around Castellanos for the past 12 months. Fenech reported in January 2018 the Tigers were "open" to dealing the 26-year-old after the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term extension.

If the Tigers want to maximize their return for Castellanos, dealing him before the start of the regular season would make the most sense. His low salary this season would likely make it easier for him to fit into the budget for most teams in need of a right fielder.

Castellanos set career-highs with a .354 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage in 2018. He's also hit over 20 home runs in each of the past two seasons.

Detroit is in the midst of a long-term rebuild after losing 98 games last season. The best move for the franchise in 2019 will be adding as many future assets to its farm system.