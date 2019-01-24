WWE Rumors: No Match Planned for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker may miss WrestleMania for the first time since 2000.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of Wrestling Inc), WWE's tentative plans for WrestleMania 35 on April 7 don't include The Deadman.

The Undertaker last wrestled at Crown Jewel in November, partnering with Kane in a loss to Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The former world champion appeared to be retiring immediately after his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33. He left his hat, coat and gloves in the ring before walking backstage.

However, The Undertaker returned at WrestleMania 34 after John Cena repeatedly called him out in the weeks leading up to the event.

The bout was a good example why there's little to be gained from another comeback. He defeated Cena in two minutes, 46 seconds in what was effectively a squash match. His entrance from start to finish was nearly seven minutes.

The Undertaker will turn 54 in March and has put a ton of mileage on his body, leaving him unable to be the wrestler WWE fans remember.

And from a storyline perspective, there aren't many scenarios in which bringing The Undertaker back makes sense. Pitting him against a younger star on the rise wouldn't work well because he already had a torch-passing moment with Reigns. He's crossed paths with all of the older, more established names on WWE's active roster as well, limiting his options on that front.

The Undertaker can't wrestle forever. WrestleMania 35 could be the new normal in terms of his involvement in the event.