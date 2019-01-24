Copa del Rey 2019: Quarter-Final Leg 1 Results and Reaction

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos scored twice as Real Madrid beat Girona 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Lucas Vazquez and Karim Benzema were also on target to put Los Blancos in a strong position ahead of the return leg at the Estadi Montilivi in a week's time.

Thursday's other quarter-final clash saw Real Betis snatch a draw at Espanyol. The hosts took the lead in the first half through Borja Iglesias, but Toni Sarabia levelled it late on for Quique Setien's men.

Copa del Rey First Leg Results

Getafe 1-0 Valencia

Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona

Espanyol 1-1 Real Betis

Real Madrid 4-2 Girona

Thursday Recap

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid had to work hard to see off Girona, but two late goals puts them in a commanding position in the tie.

Girona went ahead at the Bernabeu after just seven minutes through Chucky Lozano. Raul Garcia crossed for the striker to volley past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Their lead lasted a little over 10 minutes as Real Madrid responded quickly. Alvaro Odriozola was the creator, crossing for Vazquez to slot home.

Real Madrid then went ahead minutes before the break from the penalty spot. Vinicius Jr. was brought down by Lozano, and Ramos made no mistake from the spot:

Girona got back on level terms with a penalty of their own after Marcos Llorente was penalised for handball. Alex Granell smashed home his spot-kick to make it 2-2 with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

However, Real Madrid restored their lead through Ramos, before Benzema added some gloss to the scoreline in an encouraging performance:

A late equaliser from Sarabia means Real Betis have the edge on Espanyol ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Wednesday.

The two teams played at an entertaining match, with Espanyol taking the lead through Iglesias just before the half-hour mark. The 26-year-old reacted quickest to latch on to a loose ball in the box and slot home his 12th goal of the season.

Real Betis responded well to going behind but had to wait until the 80th minute to get their equaliser. A driving run from Willian Carvalho saw the midfielder pick out Sergio Leon on the left, and he crossed for Sanabria to slide home at the far post.