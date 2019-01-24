The Bearman Is a Soldier Field Staple, and Coming for the Title of Top Fan

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 24, 2019

  1. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  2. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  3. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  4. JID Talks About the Fake Air Jordan 3s He Bought

  5. 6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  8. Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?

  9. The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert

  10. Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

  11. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

  12. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  13. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  14. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  15. Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach

  16. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  17. Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District

  18. The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking Over American Hoops

  19. Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season

  20. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

Right Arrow Icon

Don “The Bearman” Wachter is a 30-year Chicago Bears season ticket holder, who even ran the iconic Bear flag onto the field

Brian Urlacher surprises him with a nomination him for the Ford Hall of Fans.

Help make his dream a reality by voting at www.FordHallofFans.com.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Iconic Super Bowl TD Shouldn’t Have Happened 🙃

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Iconic Super Bowl TD Shouldn’t Have Happened 🙃

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NBA's Top 100 Players This Season 📈

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the NBA's Top 100 Players This Season 📈

    Dan Favale and Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Oladipo Injury Crushes Pacers' East Hopes

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Oladipo Injury Crushes Pacers' East Hopes

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Blockbuster MLB Trades That Can Still Happen

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Blockbuster MLB Trades That Can Still Happen

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report