Pats vs. Rams: Who Has the Advantage at Every Position in This Year's Super Bowl

0 of 10

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Styles make fights, or so the saying goes. In the NFL, mismatches in the battle for territory determine the outcome.

Professional football is a game of chess, where pieces are moved to exploit an opponent's soft spots. When teams as talented as the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots meet Sunday, the games within the game will determine which squad will raise the Lombardi Trophy as the winner of Super Bowl LIII.

Can Jared Goff match Tom Brady, who is 17 years his elder?

Will the Patriots' previously impregnable offensive front slow the game's best player, Aaron Donald?

What approach will New England's defense use to counter the Rams' high-octane offense?

Will a lesser-known contributor—such as the Rams' Mike Jones or Patriots' Malcolm Butler during previous Super Bowl appearances—emerge from the shadows and enter legendary status?

Answers can be found by assessing each team's personnel and comparing them. Both franchises hold advantages. But the overall matchup on a position-by-position basis is closer than the Vegas spread.